Buccaneers rival Falcons make huge move in bold NFL Draft prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could see one of the best players in the NFL Draft join their division.

Jeremy Brener

Detailed view of the Atlanta Falcons helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the second half.
Detailed view of the Atlanta Falcons helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the second half. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the league are just two days away from the start of the NFL Draft.

On the first night of the NFL's premier event, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter will know where he will begin his career.

While it is likely between the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and New York Giants at No. 3, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the Atlanta Falcons will move up to take Carter high in the draft.

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter celebrates with the Heisman pose
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter celebrates with the Heisman pose. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carter to the NFC South?

Carter is considered to be the best pass rusher in this year's rookie class, and it isn't particularly close. If the Tennessee Titans weren't in desperate need of a quarterback, there would be a strong argument for Carter to be the No. 1 overall pick in the entire draft.

Getting a top-tier pass rusher is a safe pick for anyone staying towards the top of the draft and a potential risk worth taking if the draft capital to acquire him isn't too costly.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

