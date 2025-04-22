Buccaneers rival Falcons make huge move in bold NFL Draft prediction
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the league are just two days away from the start of the NFL Draft.
On the first night of the NFL's premier event, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter will know where he will begin his career.
While it is likely between the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and New York Giants at No. 3, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the Atlanta Falcons will move up to take Carter high in the draft.
Carter to the NFC South?
Carter is considered to be the best pass rusher in this year's rookie class, and it isn't particularly close. If the Tennessee Titans weren't in desperate need of a quarterback, there would be a strong argument for Carter to be the No. 1 overall pick in the entire draft.
Getting a top-tier pass rusher is a safe pick for anyone staying towards the top of the draft and a potential risk worth taking if the draft capital to acquire him isn't too costly.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs until Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
