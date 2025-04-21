Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Offensive line
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves so that they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety — adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
Rounding out Tampa Bay's potential targets on the offensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the offensive line position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
The Bucs' offensive line is set to return all five of their starting linemen from 2024 after re-signing Ben Bredeson to a new three-year deal. It's the first time they've had consistency at the position since 2021. As a unit, they went from dead last in rushing to top-five and excelled in the passing game. Tristan Wirfs is locked up for the foreseeable future, and I would bet Luke Goedeke gets locked up in the near future, too. Cody Mauch grew tremendously last season at right guard and was a top-ten player at his position down the stretch. Graham Barton was excellent as a rookie and will be even better heading into year two.
The Bucs signed Charlie Heck to replace Justin Skule as their swing tackle and re-signed Sua Opeta, who missed all of 2024 with an ACL tear. The team is also high on Elijah Klein, last year's sixth-round pick, and his versatility in playing along the interior. However, beyond that, there are question marks. The Bucs have some practice-squad players they like but could stand to add to the room in the form of a draft pick, especially at center or tackle.
Round 1
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State (6'6" / 312 / 5SR)
Zabel is a versatile lineman who played tackle and guard in college, but also projects to play at center as well. He displays excellent footwork and flexibility in pass protection, vice-grip-like hands when he latches onto defenders and great finish in the run game. However, shorter arms likely mean a move inside in the NFL — he'll struggle to anchor against power, was heavily penalized in college, and he can play too high at times, surrendering leverage.
How he fits: It would be shocking to say the least if the Bucs went interior lineman in the first round, but there are a ton of reasons to like Zabel's game. He offers pro bowl upside at center or guard and would be an upgrade over Ben Bredeson. And while Bredeson just re-signed this offseason, his contract isn't as outrageous as some of the other ones doled out this offseason. The Bucs know it all starts up front, and if Zabel is the best player on the board, don't be surprised if he's the pick. He had a formal interview with the Buccaneers at the NFL Combine.
Round 2
Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia (6'6", 308, 5SR)
Ratledge is one of the best interior pass protectors in the draft. He plays with sound technique, works well picking up stunts and twists and packs a powerful punch. In his three years as a starter, he allowed just two sacks and anchored the right guard spot when the Bulldogs won their second national championship in 2022. On the flip side, he has shorter arms, can get caught with counter moves and has just average athleticism.
How he fits: Ratledge is exactly what the Buccaneers look for with a nasty demeanor, finishing ability and versatility along the interior. He is steadily improving as a run blocker and would thrive in the Bucs' gap/duo scheme. Tampa Bay has had success with Georgia players in the past and could dip back into the well. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 3
Emery Jones, OL, LSU (6'5" / 315 / JR)
Jones came in as a true freshman and went on to start 30 straight games at right tackle. He has a strong anchor in pass protection, using his length to deliver a shocking punch to defenders. He's a nasty finisher in the run game and is athletic enough to get out in space when pulling and on combo blocks. However, he will likely need to move to guard at the next level to cover up his struggles against outside speed rushers. Jones can also struggle in his recovery and can be late reacting to counter moves.
How he fits: Jones likely moves to the inside in the NFL but provides versatility to any team that drafts him. Jason Licht has a propensity for drafting college tackles and moving them to guard. Jones fits in that mold and also has the size the Bucs prefer along the interior. With some development, Jones can become a four-position backup with the ability to spot start in case of injury. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 4
Logan Brown, OT, Kansas (6'6" / 311/ 6SR)
Brown's size, frame, and length jump off the page immediately. He's excellent in pass protection and allowed just six pressures and zero sacks or hits in 2024. Extremely physical in the run game, he's fluid, athletic, and powerful on the move to excel in zone or gap schemes. Despite that, he needs to improve his technique, he'll play too high and lose leverage and his instincts need developing.
How he fits: The Bucs patched the swing tackle position with a band-aid this year with the addition of Charlie Heck, but there is not much behind him in terms of NFL talent. Drafting a young offensive lineman to develop into a long-term option at swing tackle, who can spot start, might be intriguing to Tampa Bay in this draft. If they are, Brown has all the tools the Bucs usually look for. He is big, physical, and athletic, but needs more time to hone his craft with just 14 career starts. It might be a bit rich in the fourth round for the Buccaneers, but if he is the best value on the board, he'd be an excellent pick. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 5
Jackson Slater, OL, Sacramento State (6'4" / 316 / Sr)
Jackson has great size to play inside and possesses a nasty demeanor in the run game. He excels in pass protection with smooth footwork and elite quickness off the snap and instincts to recognize and neutralize stunting defenders. However, he might be best suited in a pure zone scheme, needs to refine his technique, doesn't have the ideal mass to anchor and is late to recover.
How he fits: Jason Licht does love his small-school offensive linemen. Slater brings it on every play and just has the look of a Bucs lineman. He's allowed zero sacks and just one hit over the past two seasons, and when faced with tougher competition at the Senior Bowl, he showcased his ability to hold his own. He tested extremely well at the Combine, finishing with an excellent RAS score. The Bucs had a formal interview with Slater at the Combine.
Round 6
Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers (6'8" / 341 / SR)
Pierce is a mountain of a man with towering height and size. Once he gets his giant hands on defenders, he uses his outlandish length to steer rushers where he wants them to go. He's got good lateral quickness, a quick jab punch, and is powerful in the run game. However, because of his height, he'll lose the leverage battle at times, can be inconsistent in his anchor and has athletic limitations.
How he fits: The Bucs signed Charlie Heck in free agency to replace Justin Skule, but behind him, the cupboard is bare. The Bucs have their bookend tackles locked in, but could stand to draft a developmental swing tackle. Pierce's size and length stand out right away, with the ability to keep defenders at bay with his reach. He had 50 starts in college, split pretty evenly at both tackle spots, and allowed just one sack in 473 pass blocking reps. Pierce has glowing reviews from his coaches and had a formal visit with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Round 7
Jonah Monheim, OL , USC (6'4" / 303 / 5SR)
Monheim is a versatile offensive lineman who started at four different positions in college but probably profiles best at center. He has exceptional foot quickness, tremendous football IQ and is a terrific pass protector. He's very durable with 46 career starts and can get out in space on pulls and climbing blocks. Despite that, his short arms create leverage issues and can lead to him lunging at defenders — he'll struggle with power and two-gapping defenders, and he isn't a physical finisher in the run game.
How he fits: Moheim can be a versatile five-spot player for the Bucs. The team re-signed Opeta and like Klein but haven't drafted a depth offensive lineman since before 2020. Monheim could use a year behind the scenes to get stronger to handle extended work, but could be a versatile option to call upon if injuries hit the offensive line hard. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
