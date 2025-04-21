Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Defensive tackle
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves so that they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
Switching to Tampa Bay's potential targets on the defensive side of the ball, we’ll take a look at the best fits for Tampa Bay at the defensive tackle position for each round. The draft is unpredictable, but if any of these players are on the board, the Buccaneers could be wise to make the selection.
The Bucs return all three starters on the defensive line with Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall holding down the fort in base looks. The team kept continuity at the reserve spots, re-signing Greg Gaines and C.J. Brewer in free agency, but in a deep draft at the position they're likely to add to the room. That could come as soon as the first round, with the Bucs showing interest in several prospects throughout the pre-draft process.
Round 1
DT Darius Alexander, Toledo (6'3" / 305 / 6SR)
Alexander has an explosive first step that he uses to get into blockers quickly. He generates excellent power from his lower body and has a strong punch to knock blockers back. Despite that, Alexander can struggle maintaining pad level, which sees him lose leverage. He's still developing his instincts for the position — he can be late off the ball and can get caught up in blocks instead of disengaging and finding the ball carrier.
How he fits: Alexander had a formal visit with the Bucs at the NFL Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit. Bucs general manager Jason Licht has talked about being able to deploy the defensive front in waves multiple times this offseason. And while it might seem like a reach for a defensive tackle with Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey on the roster, the Bucs like to rotate their defensive linemen in and Alexander raises the floor of the room.
Round 2
Shemar Tuner, DT, Texas A&M (6'3" / 290 / SR)
Turner plays with quick-twitch, active and violent hands and good leverage. He is an aggressor on the field, bringing the battle to the blockers, and works to find gap openings using an array of pass rush moves to disengage from linemen. However, he'll need to add to his frame — he has less than ideal length, and there are maturity concerns after several penalties and a reckless driving arrest in 2023. He had 36 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup in his senior year with the Aggies.
How he fits: There are some character concerns regarding Turner, but the Bucs have said they will draft someone with immaturity concerns, given the strength of their locker room. Outside of that, there is no denying the talent and potential he could bring to the Buccaneers' defensive line room. A rotation of Vea, Kancey, Hall and Turner would keep them all fresh and make quarterbacks' lives unenjoyable on Sundays. Tampa Bay brought him in for an official 30 visit prior to the draft.
Round 3
Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee (6'1" / 303 / 5SR)
Norman-Lott is explosive and powerful at the point of attack with great length and violent hands that never stop working to disengage from blockers, He quickly converts speed to power to bull rush opponents into the backfield and has flashes of dominance when left alone one-on-one. However, he'll need to be more controlled in his technique and develop a more detailed pass rush plan with counters, and he's a bit undersized for the position. He totaled 18 tackles (four for loss) and four sacks his final season at Tennessee.
How he fits: Norman-Lott is just scratching the surface of his potential. He would immediately step into the rotation at defensive tackle because of his ability to collapse the pocket and hold up in the run game. As he develops, he can provide a devastating 1-2-3 punch with Vea and Kancey and allow Tampa Bay to rotate in "waves," keeping guys fresh. The Bucs brought him in for an official 30 visit prior to the draft.
Round 4
Vernon Broughton, DE, Texas (6'5 / 311 / 5SR)
Broughton has excellent size and an explosive first step to get into the chest of blockers. He has a toolbox of pass rush moves he uses, surprisingly good closing speed to get to the ball carrier, and plays with powerful hands and good leverage for his size. However, he'll need refinement in his hand placement, can fight on blocks for too long, needs to display better body control and balance and can be late in timing the snap. In his only year as a starter, he racked up 39 tackles (4.5 for loss), four sacks, two fumbles and two pass breakups.
How he fits: Broughton could be a replacement for Hall, who is in the final year of his deal with the Bucs. He projects as a 5-tech in base formation but has the ability to kick inside at 3-tech when the Bucs go into their subpackages. He'll need time to develop into a more well-rounded pass rusher, but learning from the likes of Vea and Kancey will help speed up that process. In the meantime, he can settle into a rotational role, keeping guys fresh. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
Round 5
Ty Robinson, DE , Nebraska (6'5" / 288 / 6SR)
Robinson put on an impressive showing at the combine that has helped his draft stock. The versatile defender can play anywhere along the line with 60 games of experience. Robinson's motor is always running hot, and he meets oncoming blockers with force. He's relentless in his pass rush with a quick first step and violent hands to match. On the flip side, he's just an average athlete, plays with inconsistent leverage, and needs to refine his pass rush plan. Last season, he put up 37 tackles (13 for loss), seven sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
How he fits: Jason Licht gets a player from his alma mater and it's a good one. Robinson plays with his hair on fire. He projects best as a 5-tech in base packages but has the versatility to line up all along the line in sub-package roles. He's a hard-nosed, lunch-pail type player who leaves it all out on the field. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs, but you know Licht has done his homework.
Round 6
Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina (6'2" / 284 / 5SR)
Hemingway fires off the snap, with active hands and an arsenal of pass rush moves in his toolbox. He has a relentless motor that shows up in pursuit, plays with good body control and flexibility and has good recognition skills for blocking schemes. However, he is just an average athlete with less than ideal size and mass. He'll need tackling technique, will struggle to disengage from bigger blockers and he needs to develop a more concise pass rush plan.
How he fits: Hemingway can be used as a versatile piece across the line. Bowles would love his ability to play inside on passing situations when he can use his first step to penetrate, but can also use him on stunts and disguises playing on the outside. He's not going to be an every-down lineman in the NFL, but his versatility will likely see him drafted, and maybe by the Bucs, who had a formal interview with him at the NFL Combine.
Round 7
Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah (6'3" / 308 / 5SR)
Tafuna, a former linebacker, has a quick first step and active hands to disengage from blockers. He displays good lateral quickness with the ability to move down the line and pursue ball carriers, but he has limited production getting to the quarterback and has less than ideal measurables. Still, the athleticism is there as a developmental depth player that can fit into an early-down rotation.
How he fits: Tafuna has excellent first-step quickness to penetrate through the line. A former off-ball linebacker, he reads the field well, identifying blocking schemes before the snap. While he didn't have a ton of production in college, he has the traits to develop into a solid rotational player for the Buccaneers. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.

