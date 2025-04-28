Bucs Gameday

Shilo Sanders’ Buccaneers signing sparks reactions from former schools

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders was congratulated by Colorado and Jackson State — schools he played for with his brother Shedeur Sanders under his father, Deion Sanders — for signing with the Bucs.

River Wells

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a journey for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders.

Sanders has followed his dad, Deion Sanders, all around the college ranks. While initially separate at South Carolina, Shilo transferred to Jackson State with his brother, quarterback Shadeur Sanders, when Deion got the head coaching job there. After Shilo and Shedeur had some success there, Deion took a job with Colorado, and the two headed to Boulder to play football for him with the Buffaloes.

That path led Shilo to Tampa Bay, where he signed as an undrafted free agent. Throughout his college career, Shilo netted six interceptions, 13 passes defended and seven forced fumbles.

Once he signed with the Bucs, both Jackson State and Colorado congratulated him for the signing, showcasing the legacy he left behind alongside his brother Shedeur, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Shilo will arrive in Tampa Bay for rookie minicamp a few weeks from now, beginning his battle to make Tampa Bay's final 53-man roster.

READ MORE: Social media reacts to Buccaneers' fourth round pick in NFL Draft

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker

• National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR

•﻿ Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish

• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News