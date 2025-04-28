Shilo Sanders’ Buccaneers signing sparks reactions from former schools
It's been a journey for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders.
Sanders has followed his dad, Deion Sanders, all around the college ranks. While initially separate at South Carolina, Shilo transferred to Jackson State with his brother, quarterback Shadeur Sanders, when Deion got the head coaching job there. After Shilo and Shedeur had some success there, Deion took a job with Colorado, and the two headed to Boulder to play football for him with the Buffaloes.
That path led Shilo to Tampa Bay, where he signed as an undrafted free agent. Throughout his college career, Shilo netted six interceptions, 13 passes defended and seven forced fumbles.
Once he signed with the Bucs, both Jackson State and Colorado congratulated him for the signing, showcasing the legacy he left behind alongside his brother Shedeur, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
Shilo will arrive in Tampa Bay for rookie minicamp a few weeks from now, beginning his battle to make Tampa Bay's final 53-man roster.
