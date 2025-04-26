Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued adding the defensive side of the ball on day three of the NFL Draft. With the 121 pick in the fourth round, the Bucs selected Central Arkansas edge rusher David Walker, adding to the depth and pass rush rotation at outside linebacker.
Here is a closer look at what the Bucs fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft brings to the table:
Name: David Walker
Position: Edge Rusher
School: Central Arkansas
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 263
Class: Sixth-Year Senior
Hometown: Stuttgart, Arkansas
Biography
Walker grew up with his mother, Angela, and brother, Arlie, in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He started playing football when he was six years old, while also playing basketball. Walker was a multi-sport athlete at Stuttgart High School, playing football, basketball and soccer and lettered in all three sports. In his senior year, he was offered a scholarship by Southern Arkansas. He redshirted his freshman season and his sophomore season was wiped out due to COVID-19. When he finally got on the field in 2021, he led the GAC conference in sacks with eight and had 19.5 tackles for loss.
He transferred to Central Arkansas the next season and continued to excel on the field, improving his production to include 22 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He followed up his 2023 season with similar numbers and could have left for the draft, but decided to return for his remaining year of eligibility for two reasons. The first was the chance to play with his younger brother, and the second was the legacy he wanted to leave behind. His decision paid off as he notched the highest tackles for loss of his career with 23 and reached double-digit sacks for the second time with 10.5. He added 69 tackles, four forced fumbles and six pass breakups. Walker accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he quelled concerns about the level of production he faced in college.
Combine Measurements
Walker was invited to the NFL Combine and impressed scouts with his speed and vertical jump. He tested out very well with his RAS scoring, placing 279 out of 2012 edge rushers from 1987 to the present day.
Scouting Report
Walker is undersized but explosive and lives in the backfield. He's a strong run defender, displays aggressive hand usage, an array of pass rush moves and a detailed rush plan. However, limited length will affect his ability to shed blockers in the run game and when wrapping up for the tackle. He'll get impatient with his hand placement and a lack of true competition at the FBS level leaves questions about how he will perform against NFL-caliber players. Last season, Walker had 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one of college's highest pass rush win rates.
How he fits: It's easy to see why the Bucs would be interested in Walker. Although he has a smaller frame than the team traditionally looks for, he knows how to use his natural leverage to wreak havoc in the backfield. Walker figures to contribute as a pass rush specialist at the next level and can carve out a rotational role quickly with his ability to get to the backfield. The ability to learn from Reddick would be excellent for his development, and he'd raise the floor of the Bucs' linebacker room depth. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
