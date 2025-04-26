National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR
The Bucs shocked the NFL when they selected Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the draft at pick No.19. Head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht spoke throughout the offseason about how they wouldn't pass over an elite offensive talent just for a perceived defensive need and stayed true to their word. And while the Bucs are extremely happy with their selection, some media and fans don't get the "why" behind it.
Egbuka gives the Bucs offense another playmaker and weapon teams need to prepare for. When the Bucs go four wide, not many teams will have the personnel to matchup with them and scoring points after all is the name of the game. However, some saw it as a luxury pick, while some agree with the thought process behind adding a high-end wide receiver to the room with the age and injury history of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
See where the National Media graded the Bucs selections of Egbuka.
USA Today: B
"With Mike Evans entering his age-32 season and the final year of his contract, the Buccaneers are at least giving themselves options for the long term. No one will confuse the 6-1, 202-pound Egbuka with the supersized six-time Pro Bowler, but the Buckeyes' all-time leader in receptions can make life easier for Baker Mayfield in a different manner with his easy separation and ability to settle into the soft spots against zone coverage. It's a bit surprising for him to be taken ahead of the more explosive Matthew Golden, but Egbuka has his own distinct way to win against a variety of defenders."
NFL.com: B+
"Tampa Bay re-signed Chris Godwin this offseason, but Mike Evans is a free agent after the season. Adding Egbuka ensures Baker Mayfield has a couple of strong targets for the next few years. I love Egbuka's game. He's not limited to the slot despite having to play there with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith getting the deep-ball opportunities. He'll play outside and inside for the Bucs, snaring most every pass thrown his way and making defenders miss after the catch. The team ignored their defensive needs with this pick, passing on CB Jahdae Barron, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, LB Jihaad Campbell and S Nick Emmanwori. We'll see if any of these prospects become the impact defender Tampa Bay needed."
Fox Sports: B+
"A silky-smooth route-runner with enough size and speed to move outside, as needed, Egbuka was deadly from the slot position throughout his time at Ohio State, projecting similarly as his former Buckeye teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Egbuka might lack the elite measureables of some of the other wideouts in this class, but he's the safest in the class. Sure, the Bucs already boast two of the NFL's best in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are important elements of the future, as well."
CBS Sports: B-
"With Mike Evans getting up in the years and Chris Godwin coming off injury, Egbuka is a solid pick. I love him as a player, and Jason Licht does a great job, but why not defense? Maybe the value was too much to pass up."
The Athletic: C-
"There’s so much to like about this selection. Egbuka is the most polished route runner among the draft class’ receivers, with the potential to become a quarterback’s best friend in critical situations. He should fit in with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan and become a terrific possession receiver. He’s an outstanding player who competed alongside the nation’s top receivers at Ohio State, yet still stood out for his toughness and ability to separate from defenders.
But with glaring needs at all three levels on defense, Tampa Bay should have targeted a prospect for its secondary here. The grade below does not represent Egbuka’s skill level, but rather that the Buccaneers probably needed to go a different direction."
Sports Illustrated: B-
"Egbuka spent much of his time with the Buckeyes in the shadow of Marvin Harrison Jr., but became the top option for Ohio State’s national title team in 2024. Egbuka caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns while making third-team All-Big Ten. Along with McMillan, Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III, Egbuka belongs in the top tier of receivers in this class."
The 33rd Team: A
"Tampa Bay had a low-key need for a wide receiver as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin continue to age. However, they now have the future of the position set, with Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan in line to be natural backfills. Egbuka is the epitome of a team player and leader on the field, and his explosiveness became underrated because of his role in college."
Fan Grade: A
