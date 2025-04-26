WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker
After selecting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doubled up at cornerback on Day 2, selecting Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish.
With the secondary and offensive weapon taken care of, Tampa Bay could now focus on filling out the rest of their defense with their final three picks on Day 3. Their first pick of the day came in the fourth round as they selected a small-school FCS edge rusher out of Central Arkansas, David Walker.
Walker made a ton of noise at the Senior Bowl, where teams and FBS players got to see the level of talent he has despite playing at the FCS level.
Walker was uber productive throughout his collegiate career, and despite being an average athlete, has all the tools to be a great rotational piece at the edge position for the Buccaneers.
While he might not be the biggest guy in terms of height and length, he is explosive with unreal lower-body power. His bull rush is almost unmatched and greets blockers and runners with force while utilizing his leverage to wreck plays before they even get started.
Below are highlights of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth-round pick David Walker:
