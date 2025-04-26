Social media reacts to Buccaneers' fourth round pick in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Haason Reddick in the offseason, adding a dynamic player to their paltry edge-rushing room. But the Bucs needed some more firepower in that room, and they got it by drafting Central Arkansas defender David Walker.
Walker is a bit on the shorter side and is a little old — he'll be 25 by the time the regular season rolls around — but his tape is unbelievable. Walker put up 80.5 tackles for loss in four years in college, and he had 18 sacks in his last two years. A powerful bull rusher, Walker's strength and motor will be welcome in Tampa Bay's locker room.
Social media reacted to the pick, and Bucs fans, analysts and pundits all seem to think Tampa Bay got a steal. Here's what the internet has been saying:
READ MORE: Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Notre Dame draft pick eager to produce turnovers: 'It's in my DNA'
• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers third round pick CB Jacob Parrish
• Get to know Buccaneers second-round pick Benjamin Morrison
• WATCH: Notre Dame cornerback gets emotional draft call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers