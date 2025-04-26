Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish
The Bucs doubled-dipped at cornerback in the third round of the NFL Draft, selecting Kansas State's Jacob Parrish at pick No. 84. After selecting Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison in the second round, Tampa Bay shored up the depth in the defensive backfield with two versatile players.
Here is a closer look at what the Bucs second round pick in the NFL Draft brings to the table:
Name: Jacob Parrish
Position: CB
School: Kansas State
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 191
Class: Junior
Hometown: Olathe, Kansas
Biography
Parrish was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, and moved to Olathe, Kansas, when he was three years old. He started playing football in the first grade and instantly fell in love with the game, but also wrestled and played basketball growing up. His mother was a softball player at Central Missouri, while his siblings all played sports as well. Playing football at North Olathe High School, he was a four-year player on varsity at running back, wide receiver and safety. As a three-star recruit, he mostly received offers from FBS schools until Kansas State offered him days before signing day and eventually offered him a full-ride scholarship.
Parrish barely saw the field as a freshman, but started his final 24 games at cornerback for the Wildcats. His sophomore season saw him total 44 tackles, 2.5 for loss, a half sack, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions playing at both left outside cornerback and sliding into the nickel spot in third-down packages. Parrish finished his junior season at Kansas State, racking up 50 tackles (two for loss), eight pass breakups and an interception.
Combine Measurements
Parrish ran a blazing 4.35 forty-yard dash, the fourth best among cornerbacks and the ninth best overall. Overall, he tested very well and and an elite overall composite speed score. He declined to participate in the agility drills, foregoing the short shuttle and 3-cone drill, but still had an impressive RAS score.
Scouting Report
Parrish has excellent footwork at the line to slow down press coverage and at the top of the route to redirect receivers. He displays fluid hips, excellent body control, short-area quickness and twitch to change direction suddenly. Despite his height, his frame is well built, and he doesn't shy away from physicality in press and the run game. He shows good anticipation to jump lanes, processes complex route combinations quickly and has the closing burst to challenge the catch point. Despite that, he doesn't have the ideal height for an outside corner and will struggle with bigger receivers and in the red zone, can be susceptible to double moves and can get caught peeking in the backfield too frequently in zone.
How he fits: Parrish quickly rose up the boards with his versatility and physicality at the line, along the route and in run support. He doesn't meet the typical size profile the Bucs look for outside, and a move to the slot might fit his skillset better, but many teams saw him as an outside corner. His flexibility gives the Bucs backups at effectively two positions as he develops a feel for the NFL game. He has tremendous speed and has shown improvement in his three years at K-State. He did not meet with the Bucs at the NFL Combine but was brought in for an official 30 visit.
