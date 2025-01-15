Buccaneers Sign Former Ravens Linebacker to Futures Contract
Linebacker is defintiely an area of need for the Buccaneers in 2025, and the team is getting started early on building up that depth.
The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they signed former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Deion Jennings to a futures contract. A futures contract kicks in at the start of the new league year and counts toward a team's 90-man roster in training camp at the beginning of the following season.
Jennings was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers who signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the draft. He made Baltimore's active roster and was on the team through Week 11 before being waived injured with an undisclosed injury. He had an impressive stint at Rutgers, recording 252 tackles, a sack and an interception in the 58 games he played there.
With linebacker Lavonte David mulling over whether or not he wants to play next year and linebackers K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell being free agents this offseason, Tampa Bay will have to figure out its linebacker room fairly quickly. Jennings will likely be competing in training camp for a roster spot, but should he make the team's 53-man roster like he did in Baltimore, he could end up being a strong depth piece.
