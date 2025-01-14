Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Defensive Players vs. Commanders in Wild Card Round

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hopes of another playoff run are over as they dropped their Wild Card game against the Washington Commanders 23-20 on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs clinched a playoff spot in the last week of the regular season and were anxious to get into playoff football. Unfortunately, things did not end as they had hoped.
The Buccaneers seemingly played from behind this whole game despite leading at several moments. Even so, it seemed as if the Commanders controlled this game throughout as they outpaced the Bucs' in time of possession by 10 minutes and didn't allow the Buccaneers to turn them over or get to quarterback Jayden Daniels outside of one single time.
The Bucs were able to apply pressure but a lack of tackling and finishing plays prevented negative plays from happening. The Buccaneers' secondary was also troublesome allowing Daniels to throw all over the field for over 250 yards. While it wasn't the most electrifying of performances from the Commanders' offense, the Bucs' defense couldn't find many answers as Washington was efficient on both third and fourth downs.
Tampa Bay's season has now concluded and they will turn their attention to the offseason where they will have many important decisions to make. Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players graded out in their 23-20 Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders.
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) and defensive end William Gholston (92) celebrate after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.5
2. OLB Shaquil Barrett
Sep 17, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 89.6
3. OLB Yaya Diaby
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) celebrates after getting a stop in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 76.4
5. MLB Deion Jones
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Deion Jones (45) greets a fan before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.0
Lowest Graded:
1. DE Calijah Kancey
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) tackles Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 30.5
2. CB Zyon McCollum
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.3
4. LB Lavonte David
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.7
5. DT Vita Vea
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 59.6
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole