Buccaneers standout potentially hints at first-round pick for Tampa Bay
It's pretty rare that you get active players to weigh in on who they think their team should draft. But Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith isn't shy.
The Bucs are commonly mocked to Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the NFL Draft, an Alabama linebacker who is quickly shooting up the boards. Campbell would fill a need for Tampa Bay next to Lavonte David, and for whatever reason — perhaps the battles the two may have had when Alabama played Georgia, or the fact that both of them are signed with Klutch Sports with their agents — he appears to have some ties to Smith.
Campbell shared a highlight reel from Smith's Instagram to his own story, and Smith responded with a comment — "Future teammates." That seems as strong an endorsement as any, and it could be telling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they continue their draft prep heading into April.
It makes sense that Smith would want to add a playmaker to his side of the ball, be it Campbell or perhaps his former teammate in Georgia safety Malaki Starks, but Campbell may not be there at No. 19 — he's quickly rising up draft boards, so the Bucs could have to make a decision if they really want him to come play in Tampa Bay.
It's unknown if that is the case for Jason Licht, but Tykee Smith certainly does, and we'll know for sure toward the end of April.
