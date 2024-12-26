Tampa Bay Buccaneers Star Defensive Back Placed On Injured Reserve
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a crucial pair of games to close out their 2024 regular season. After a recent loss to the Dallas Cowboys, they no longer control their destiny to win the NFC South, whereas they were previously in the driver's seat.
The Buccaneers have to be sharp with a coming game against the Carolina Panthers and follow that up with a game against the New Orleans Saints. There is no reason Tampa Bay shouldn't be able to win both of the games.
However, they recently got some bad news for their secondary. Star Buccaneers defensive back Christian Izien was placed on Injured Reserve.
The 24-year-old star was placed on Injured Reserve on Thursday with a pectoral injury, something he suffered in the brutal loss in Dallas on Sunday.
Izien will now miss the next four games. With two regular season games remaining, there are only a couple of more opportunities for Izien to see the field again. That would have to be in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl -- which both seem far-fetched given the club's recent form.
The defensive back has been superb this season, playing all over the secondary. He's spent time as a safety and nickel cornerback, and in doing so, he's been the team's third-leading tackler with 75 total tackles on the season.
