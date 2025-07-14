Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle named best in league by scouts, coaches and executives
Since being selected with the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs has done nothing but exceed expectations.
In just five seasons, Wirfs has won a Super Bowl, gone to four Pro Bowls and has been named an All-Pro three times. Most recently, he captured history as the first ever tackle to receive the honor at both right tackle and left tackle spots. Wirfs was rewarded for his stellar play over the first four years of his deal with a record-setting five-year, $140.6 million contract, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
Wirfs has been a consummate professional in Tampa Bay. Even when doubts crept into his head as he transitioned from right tackle to left tackle, he showed up every day and continued to work on improving his craft. His dedication to his game has paid off not just monetarily, but with the recognition that comes with it.
After turning in one of his best seasons as a pro, Wirfs allowed just two sacks in 2025 and had a 95.5 pass block win rate, he finds himself at the top of ESPN's Jeremy Fowler's annual top 10 list compiled by league executives, coaches, and scouts, edging out Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell for the No. 1 spot.
"He doesn't have the flashy plays that Sewell has, but everything is so easy to him," an NFC executive said. "He can handle whatever you want out there and won't look particularly stressed doing it. Rare combination of size and athleticism."
It was a close race between Wirfs and Sewell, who are the current premier tackles in the NFL. However, Wirfs playing on the left side likely gave him the nod.
"It's splitting hairs, really," an AFC scout said. "Both are great. I give the slight edge to [Wirfs] for playing the left side."
Wirfs has been everything the Bucs hoped for and more when they traded up for the impressive lineman. However, his ranking as the top tackle in the NFL comes on the heels of some unfortunate news, as a recent clean-up surgery on his knee revealed more extensive damage that now puts his season at risk. After undergoing the procedure, there is a strong chance the All-Pro left tackle will miss, the first four games of the season (if not more) as he rehabs and recovers.
It's a huge blow to the Bucs, who have Super Bowl aspirations. However, if Wirfs' track record has shown anything, he's likely to continue his run as one of the best offensive linemen and tackles in the league when he finally takes the field this season.
Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke also received votes in the polling.
