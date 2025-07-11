Buccaneers tight end excluded from new ESPN ranking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton impressed during the 2024 season, but it seems that hasn't been enough for NFL pundits and experts to buy in on him.
Otton was a decent producer in 2024, especially when wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were both injuried during the middle stretch of the season. Otton caught for 600 yards and four touchdowns last year, but he had four games with 70 yards or more receiving — three of those came in a row when Evans and Godwin were out, stepping up against the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. He made some great progress last year, and the Buccaneers' official social media page even went to bat for him in a recent offseason post.
Not everyone was impressed, however. ESPN recently released its list of top 10 tight ends based on opinions from executives, coaches and scouts, and Otton not only failed to make the list, but he wasn't even an honorable mention and also failed to receive a single vote among the polled members.
Otton will enter 2025 looking to prove them wrong, but he has some extra incentive, too. This is the last year of Otton's rookie deal, so he comes into this season in a contract year and will need to ball out if he wants the Bucs to re-sign him. He'll play under yet another new offensive coordinator in Josh Grizzard, but Grizzard will likely use former OC Liam Coen's terminology and scheming, so Otton should remain comfortable in that system. That being said, he'll have some competition — tight ends Payne Durham and Evan Engram have shown flashes, so they'll be vying for some playing time as well.
Otton and the rest of the tight end room will get started at training camp on July 22.
