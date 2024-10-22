Tackle That Injured Bucs WR Chris Godwin Under Review by NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hopeful for a different outcome on Monday Night Football when they lost 41-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. The score is a bit deceiving, considering the Bucs were down 41-18 at one point and fought their way back to make it somewhat of a game extremely late in the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers fought hard despite being down so much, but it came at a cost as wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury that will knock him out for a few weeks. But the even bigger price to pay for the Bucs in this one is what happened in the final minute of the game with their other star wide receiver Chris Godwin going down with a dislocated ankle, sidelining him for the rest of the 2024 season.
Godwin's injury caused controversy amongst the NFL world, with blame being thrown towards head coach Todd Bowles' direction. Blame can be placed in a lot of places, but at the end of the day, these things are bound to happen when you play the game of football.
On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that the league would indeed be reviewing the tackle made by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith as it reflected elements of a hip drop tackle, something that was banned this offseason after numerous amounts of similar injuries just last season.
The NFL had planned to crack down and informed their referees to throw flags in such instances, but thus far into the season it doesn't appear that much changed in that retrospect. If the tackle is indeed determined to fit the criteria for a hip drop tackle, then Smith will be subjected to a fine by the league.
It is an unfortunate play and doesn't need to be in the game, however, playing at full speed it is difficult to maneuver one's body to avoid something such as what happened on Monday night.
Godwin is one of the most beloved and highly thought of players in the league and was perhaps having the best season of his career before the injury. We all will continue to support Godwin in his rehabilitation before he hits free agency this offseason.
