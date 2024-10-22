Bucs Waive Former Fourth-Round Punter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent Jake Camarda a message when they benched him in favor of practice squad punter Trenton Gill. Now, Gill is out of practice squad elevations — and the Bucs are out of patience.
The team announced on Tuesday that it is waiving Camarda, whom Bucs general manager Jason Licht picked in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. During his time with the Buccaneers, Camarda averaged 49.1 yards per punt and 40.9 net yards per punt.
Camarda has had a bad 2024, averaging just 36.5 yards per punt. He was first replaced by Trenton Gill, formerly of the Chicago Bears, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Gill punted against the Atlanta Falcons but not against the New Orleans Saints, and he returned against the Ravens and had his best game of the year. Against Baltimore, Gill averaged 46.5 yards per punt, but he's still averaging just 38.5 yards per punt across the entire year.
The Bucs will likely sign Gill to the active roster and ride with him for the rest of the year. They may want to look for another punter in the offseason, however, either drafting one or signing a UDFA around the 2025 Draft or through free agency by signing a veteran.
