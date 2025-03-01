Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers urged to target Super Bowl champion in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look to add some Super Bowl experience to the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of improving their pass rush unit in free agency.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes that the team should target Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat in free agency.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) reacts after getting a sack on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) reacts after getting a sack on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sweat to the Bucs?

"Although the Buccaneers were a surprising 11th in pass rush win rate (41.7%) this past season, they're probably losing several edge rushers to free agency, including Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Enter Sweat, fresh off an impressive Super Bowl LIX performance. He had six tackles, three quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks," Schatz writes.

"Sweat also had eight sacks during the regular season and 33 pressures. He will be 28 next season, so he's right in the prime of his career."

Sweat is one of the better linebackers in free agency, so he could cost a pretty penny, but it could give the Bucs the premier pass rusher they have been looking for to help improve the defense.

The Bucs can officially sign Sweat and other free agents at the beginning of the new league year on Wednesday, March 12.

