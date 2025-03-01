Buccaneers urged to target Super Bowl champion in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of improving their pass rush unit in free agency.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes that the team should target Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat in free agency.
Sweat to the Bucs?
"Although the Buccaneers were a surprising 11th in pass rush win rate (41.7%) this past season, they're probably losing several edge rushers to free agency, including Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Enter Sweat, fresh off an impressive Super Bowl LIX performance. He had six tackles, three quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks," Schatz writes.
"Sweat also had eight sacks during the regular season and 33 pressures. He will be 28 next season, so he's right in the prime of his career."
Sweat is one of the better linebackers in free agency, so he could cost a pretty penny, but it could give the Bucs the premier pass rusher they have been looking for to help improve the defense.
The Bucs can officially sign Sweat and other free agents at the beginning of the new league year on Wednesday, March 12.
