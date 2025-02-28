Buccaneers showing strong interest in Texas star wide receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are actively evaluating wide receiver prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, looking for playmakers who can complement their offense.
The Buccaneers have a history of targeting versatile pass-catchers, and with the need to maintain depth at the position, scouting young talent remains a priority.
Tampa Bay recently had the opportunity to meet with Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, a prospect who could bring speed and dynamic playmaking ability to their roster.
Golden confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the Buccaneers during the NFL Combine and spoke positively about the experience. He mentioned that the discussion "went well" and that he even received some coaching during the interaction.
For a young receiver looking to refine his skills and prepare for the next level, these meetings provide valuable insight into what teams expect from their players.
In the 2024 season, Golden led the Longhorns with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.0 yards per catch. His performance showcased his ability to create separation, serve as a deep threat, and contribute significantly in pivotal moments.
Tampa Bay could view him as a potential mid-to-late-round selection who can add depth to the receiving corps and contribute on special teams.
As the draft process continues, Golden will look to improve his stock through Pro Day workouts and interviews. If he impresses Tampa Bay’s scouts and decision-makers, he could find himself on their draft board as a potential addition to their offense.
