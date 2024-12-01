Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (Week 13): Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 5-6 and need more wins to try and punch a ticket to the playoffs, and that mission continues on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. The bout will be Tampa Bay's first of two against their former offensive coordinator Dave Canales — here's how you can check out the action below:
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Kickoff Time
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:05 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter).
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Preview
There's no more room for error for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are 5-6 heading into this NFC South matchup, and with two losses to the Atlanta Falcons, they'll have to win just about every game the rest of the way to have a chance at making the playoffs in 2024. In Week 13, that will mean defeating Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator in 2023.
Offensively, Tampa Bay is still rolling, coming off a 30-7 win against the New York Giants. Wideout Mike Evans is back in the fold, which will continue to help offensive production — meanwhile, tackle Tristan Wirfs, who suffered a sprained MCL against the San Francisco 49ers, is a game-time decision. Should he not be able to go, then Justin Skule will continue to take his place.
The defensive side of the ball is still dealing with some injuries. The team successfully held the New York Giants to just seven points in Week 12, but they'll once again be without nickel cornerback Tykee Smith (knee) in Week 13, and they'll also be missing the presence of oustide linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who sprained his ankle against the Giants. The Bucs defense has given up points at a worrying clip this year, but they'll look to put together a performance like Week 12's against the Panthers on Sunday.
The Panthers, meanwhile, are on the way up. They're 2-1 in their last three games, and that one loss was an overtime bout with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Starting quarterback Bryce Young has found his form again as of recent after being benched earlier in the year, so Tampa Bay shouldn't underestimate a team that was once the NFL's worst.
