Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Files $12 Million Lawsuit Against Father's Company
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has officially filed a lawsuit against Camwood Capital Management Group, a company owned by his father James Mayfield.
Baker Mayfield's estate is seeking $11.7 million from his father's company his brother, Matt Mayfield, also has a stake in. Per the lawsuit, $12.2 million was allegedly transferred from Baker to a subsidiary of Camwood Capital Management Group called Texas Contract Manufacturing Group without Baker's authorization.
In 2023, Baker filed a motion for Camwood Capital Management to turn over financial records from 2018-23 to see where the money had gone. Per WFLA News, a “confidential settlement and release agreement” was made for the company to repay the $11.7 million, refinance an existing loan to make that repayment and to give Baker access to the company's record books. Per Mayfield's lawsuit, none of that happened.
Here's what the lawsuit said about the current situation:
"To date, Camwood Capital has not repaid even one dollar under the Settlement Agreement, Defendants have failed to refinance their existing loan, and Defendants have not provided Plaintiffs with access to their books and records,” the lawsuit said. “As a result, Plaintiffs have been left with no choice but to file suit for breach of the Settlement Agreement to recover the assets improperly taken from them.”
Baker's team is looking for $11.74 million plus interest, costs, attorney fees and, per the lawsuit, "any other relief that the Court deems just and proper.”
