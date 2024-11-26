Bucs Narrow NFC South Gap With Big Win Over Giants in Week 12
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not control their own destiny. They'll have to see what the Atlanta Falcons do for the rest of the year — but that doesn't mean they have to sit idly and wait.
The Bucs defeated the New York Giants in Week 11 to move to 5-6, which puts them one game back from the Atlanta Falcons at 6-5. That puts them two games back from the division itself, however, as the Falcons hold the tiebreaker on Tampa Bay after beating them twice this year. Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 12:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Strk.
Atlanta Falcons
6
5
0
.545
244
274
3-3
3-2
L2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5
6
0
.455
309
273
2-4
3-2
W1
New Orleans Saints
4
7
0
.364
262
260
3-3
1-4
W2
Carolina Panthers
3
8
0
.273
194
340
2-4
1-4
L1
The New Orleans Saints were on bye like the Falcons, but the Carolina Panthers, getting better in the back half of the year, took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime before barely losing that game 30-27.
The Bucs will face off against that Panthers team this Sunday in Week 13. The Falcons will have their hands full with the Los Angeles Chargers, while the New Orleans Saints will square off against the Los Angeles Rams.
