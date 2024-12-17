Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Receives Game Ball From Longtime NFL Network Host
The accolades keep pouring in for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans after an explosive performance in the team's 40-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
The future Hall of Fame receiver posted a season's best nine receptions for 159 yards and two scores and jump-started the Bucs offense in the third quarter to swing the momentum in their favor. Evans missed four games with a hamstring injury, putting him well below the curve on his annual pursuit of 1,000 yards receiving. However, two big games since returning — a 118-yard performance against the Panthers and Sunday's output — have him back in reach of the illustrious milestone. Evans needs just 252 yards over the next three games to match Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's streak of 11 straight seasons with 1,000 yards.
The veteran receiver has already been nominated as the Fed Ex Air player of the week but also received additional praise from Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager. The longtime NFL Network host bestowed Evans with his game ball of the week for his efforts in Week 15 against the Chargers.
"I don't have a t-shirt for this guy, but I do have a gold jacket whenever he's ready to wear it," Schrager said. "Mike Evans is going to Canton and he had my game ball for yesterday. Evans was unbelievable. 159 yards, nine catches, two touchdowns as the Buccaneers absolutely blow out the Chargers... We see you, Mike Evans. I have the utmost respect, especially coming off the injury the way he has."
