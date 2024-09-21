Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Broncos
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high after an upset win over the Detroit Lions. Sitting at 2-0 on the season, the Bucs return home for an out-of-conference matchup with the struggling Denver Broncos. Tampa Bay is dealing with many of the same injuries to key starters they did in Week 2 with Antoine Winfield Jr, Calijah Kancey, and Luke Goedeke still sidelined, but could also be without Vita Vea as well who is doubtful heading into Sunday's matchup.
In this weekly article, BucsGameday will preview the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent. We’ll break down their prior season, the moves they’ve made this year, and the matchup history between the two teams to give you insight into what to expect on game day.
Matchup History
The Bucs and Broncos have only played each other 10 times since 1976. Denver leads the series with a 7-3 win margin including four of the last five victories. However, the Bucs won their most recent matchup in 2020 in a 28-10 blowout led by a two-touchdown effort by receiver Mike Evans. This will be the fifth time the Broncos have played in Tampa Bay and just the second September game for the mountain team.
Looking Back At 2023
In 2023, the Broncos made a major change at head coach bringing in former Saints coach Sean Payton to try and turn the franchise around. While they improved on the five-win total from the year prior, they looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL through their first six games with a dismal 1-5 start to the season. Then they won five straight games to lift them over .500 but went on to win just two of their final six games ending their season at 8-9. Quarterback Russell Wilson had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. He was benched over the final two games to avoid injury as the team planned to move on from the veteran quarterback after the season.
Free agent signing Frank Clark didn't pan out and the team moved Randy Gregory mid-season. After trading their first, second, and fourth-round picks as part of the Wilson trade to the Seahawks and second and sixth-round picks to the Saints for Payton, they couldn't replenish a roster devoid of talent through the draft.
Whats's New In 2024
Wilson is out at quarterback after an offseason release and the team unexpectedly let go of All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. The Broncos brought back some of their own free agents in kicker WIll Lutz and tight end Adam Trautman and signed cost-effective free agents in linebacker Cody Barton from the Commanders and receiver Josh Reynolds from the Lions. They made an offseason trade with the Jets for starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers, but most of their roster outside those moves returned.
Armed with a first-round draft pick for the first time in two seasons, Denver drafted their quarterback of the future with the twelfth overall pick in Oregon's Bo Nix. In the third round, they drafted his number one receiver from Oregon with Troy Franklin. Before the season started, the Broncos made All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II the highest-paid defensive back in the league with a four-year, $96 million extension.
Final Thoughts
Through the first two weeks, the Broncos are 0-2 with losses to the Steelers and Seahawks. Nix leads the league in interceptions thrown and has zero touchdowns to start his career. Denver has struggled to get anything going on the ground with just 163 yards of total rushing and have equally struggled to move the ball through the air, totaling just 384 yards. They've scored one offensive touchdown and have struggled to convert on third down going just 7-of-30. The defense has had its issues letting up over 140 yards per game on the ground and four total touchdowns. However, they've had success with limiting passing attacks allowing just a 142-yards-per-game average through the air. The Bucs should be able to exploit several of the Broncos' weaknesses on both sides of the ball come Sunday when they face off against each other in Tampa Bay.
