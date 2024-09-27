Todd Bowles Says Tom Brady Texted Him After Bucs' 2023 Playoff Win
Tom Brady is often known as the GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks in the National Football League, and he achieved most of that with the New England Patriots in his storied career. But Brady also won one of his seven Super Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he still has love for his former team.
Brady is set to return to Tampa Bay on Sunday when the Bucs play the Eagles at 1 p.m., and Todd Bowles was asked about his former quarterback being back in the building. Bowles coached Brady in his last season in 2022, and he revealed that while his memories of that era probably won't come rushing back to him, Brady did send him some support last year when the Bucs were in the midst of their playoff run.
"I don’t know if my memories will start stirring because he’s retired, but he texted me after the playoff game, after we won," Bowles said. "Tell him I said hi. That’s about it [laughs].”
The Bucs beat the Eagles in the playoffs that year in 2023 to move on to the Divisional Round, and that's something Tom Brady has experience with, too. Brady defeated Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Tampa Bay during the 2021 playoffs, which sent that team to the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams.
It's very cool to see Brady maintain some love for his former team and head coach. He'll be in the building once again on Sunday, and Tampa Bay would do well to honor him by engaging in one of his favorite pastimes — beating the Philadelphia Eagles.
