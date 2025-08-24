Todd Bowles gives crystal clear message to Bucs’ Shilo Sanders after being ejected
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up their preseason slate with a 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Coming out of the defeat, it wasn't the final result that fans were left talking about; instead, it was the controversial moment in the second quarter, which resulted in undrafted rookie safety Shilo Sanders being ejected from the game.
On a running play by Buffalo, tight end Zach Davidson blocked Sanders downfield past the whistle, well away from where the play ended. Davidson swiped high, getting a hand on Sanders' facemask and touching him around the helmet multiple times.
That led to an unwise response from Sanders as he threw a punch at Davidson, leading to him instantly being removed from the exhibition by the officials. He was forced to depart to the locker room for the remainder of the night.
Todd Bowles Addresses Shilo Sanders' Ejection
Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles addressed Sanders' ejection.
As usual, he was brief and to the point with his comments, calling the moment 'inexcusable' from a player fighting to make the Buccaneers' roster.
"Well, you can't throw punches in this league. That's inexcusable," Bowles said to BucsGameday and other reporters. "They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."
It appeared that Bowles wasn't pleased with the refs after the penalty but he told reporters he was speaking with officials about a different play.
Regardless, it's not a good look for Sanders to make such a big mistake with the fierce competition at safety. It remains to be seen how this impacts his chances to stick on the 53-man roster or practice squad.
Sanders will know his fate by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the deadline for teams to make final cuts.
In three preseason games, Sanders contributed on defense and special teams. He totaled four tackles and a quarterback hit.
