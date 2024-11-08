Todd Bowles Reveals Important Update Regarding Baker Mayfield vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial game that could go a long way in helping the Bucs nab an NFC Wild Card spot with a win. To do that, they're going to need their signalcaller in Baker Mayfield, and per the team's head coach, they'll have him.
Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday after practice and revealed that Mayfield, who was technically sidelined in the first two days of walkthrough practice with a toe injury, is officially set to play against the 49ers. That was the direction it was trending after Bowles and Liam Coen spoke about him earlier in the week and Mayfield himself spoke at the podium, but now, it's officially confirmed.
The question will now be just how mobile Mayfield is on Sunday. His running acumen, while not neccesarily elite, has been a big part of how the offense has moved the ball, so it remains to be seen if he can retain that dimension of his game with an injured toe come Sunday afternoon.
