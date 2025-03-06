Top 3 free agent targets if Buccaneers lose Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to re-sign Chris Godwin, and Chris Godwin almost certainly wants to come back. There's a good chance that the deal gets done and both sides reunite in free agency — but there's also a chance that doesn't happen, and the Bucs need to be prepared.
Life without Chris Godwin would be rough, but there are a few options available for Tampa Bay if they need to make that happen. We've picked three wide receivers — one expensive, one of average cost and one cheap, per Spotrac's APY estimates — who could be a fit for Tampa Bay if Godwin goes elsewhere. Check them out below:
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Projected market value: $15.8 million APY
Darius Slayton's stats don't jump off the board, but he's averaged 15 or more yards per reception in four of his six NFL seasons and netted 14.7 last year. Absymal quarterback play could be hiding an excellent receiver, and he can stretch the field with his speed — something Tampa Bay desperately needs. This wouldn't be a bad pickup if Chris Godwin can't make it back to the Bucs.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
Projected market value: $7.7 million APY
It feels weird to even talk about this, given that Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks are virtually synonymous, but Lockett will be available in free agency this year. Lockett remains an incredibly solid possession receiver, catching 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns. While he obviously wouldn't be as productive as Godwin, his experience as a slot threat could serve Tampa Bay well at a midrange price.
Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
Projected market value: $1.9 million APY
The cheapest option on the list is Dyami Brown, but don't let that deter you. Brown is 25 years old, the youngest player on the list, and he got a jump in productivity this past season with the Commanders. He only caught 30 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, but he shone during the postseason where he caught 14 passes for 229 yards and a score. Brown has been behind Terry McLaurin in Washington, so the Bucs could use him more than he's been used so far and potentially get the best out of him.
