Will Buccaneers pursue Davante Adams?

The time right before free agency is busy. Teams want to make sure they have their cap space cleared up and any big decisions made to align with their needs — and the New York Jets made a big decision on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Davante Adams started his 2024 on the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was traded to the New York Jets midseason to reunite with his old quarterback with the Green Bay Packers in Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' tenure in New York didn't work out though, so now, the Jets are releasing Adams and saving about 30 million in cap space by doing so.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might need a wideout of their own. The Bucs are looking to sign wideout Chris Godwin to an extension, and while both sides want to reunite, that isn't always the reality of the NFL. Adams could be a strong backup option, as he has experience in the slot and remains a strong producer.
Will the Buccaneers pursue Davante Adams?
Probably not. First, there is a hurdle on Adams' side — he seems interested in either reuniting with Aaron Rodgers again (for whatever reason) or playing football on the West Coast. The Bucs don't have Aaron Rodgers, and they're notably pretty far east from California or Washington.
Additionally, the Buccaneers would likely prioritize Chris Godwin over Davante Adams. Godwin has chemistry with the team already, has a known role and knows the offense under Josh Grizzard, who is taking a lot from Liam Coen's 2024 playbook. Adams knows none of those things, so Godwin would get the advantage there.
But if they lose Godwin? The Buccaneers certainly might call. But given that he seems to have a set of parameters, it might be tough to get Adams on the phone.
