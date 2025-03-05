Another mock draft sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers land chess piece Alabama linebacker
Now that the NFL Combine has come and gone, some people are getting a better idea of where certain prospects will fall. And when it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one name keeps popping up.
The Buccaneers are in big need of a linebacker, and ESPN's Jordan Reid has the team taking one at pick No. 19 in Jihaad Campbell from Alabama. Campbell is a versatile linebacker that can play both on-ball and off-ball, and his name has been popping up as a potential option for the Buccaneers in numerous mock drafts as free agency approaches.
Here's what Reid said about Campbell's fit for the Buccaneers:
"Lavonte David and K.J. Britt are set to be free agents, so the Bucs have a big void at linebacker. Even if David returns, the 35-year-old is likely nearing the end of his career. Campbell is one of my favorite players in this class, and Tampa Bay could pass the LB torch to him. He can play multiple spots, excels off the ball (112 tackles in 2024) and makes plays in the backfield (five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss). He also has great instincts in pass coverage, as well as the ability to be deployed as a blitzer or off the edge in late-down situations. He still needs to work as a run defender in the box, but the upside is there."
Campbell would indeed be a good fit for a Todd Bowles defense that uses its players in many different ways. More and more linebackers are playing both off and on the ball in today's NFL, and the ability to do both could allow Bowles to mix up his blitz packages and open up his defense. Campbell is very talented and showcased production at both positions in college at Alabama, so the Bucs could use him well in 2025 and beyond.
Whether or not they like the fit as much as we do remains to be seen, though. The NFL Draft will begin on April 24 and conclude on April 26.
