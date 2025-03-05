Bucs Gameday

Bucs WR Mike Evans and Johnny Manziel attended massive Texas A&M basketball upset

Could the presence of two A&M legends actually have impacted the basketball team's historic performance on Tuesday?

Collin Haalboom

Nov 9, 2013; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Campbell-Imagn Images / Thomas Campbell-Imagn Images
Mike Evans and Johnny Manziel have a storied history.

Although it was Manziel who captured the majority of headlines while the two were torching SEC defenses together for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2013 and 2014, Evans' football journey resulted in tremendous success at the next level.

Despite the two athletes taking completely different paths following their collegiate careers, there's no question that they both hold each other in high regard, and have made many special memories they can reflect on when they get together.

On Tuesday evening, Manziel and Evans made a trip back to their old stomping grounds to take in a basketball game at Reed Arena, where the Aggies were hosting the number one ranked Auburn Tigers.

Manziel and Evans apparently brought some good luck with them to the A&M campus, as the contest on the hardwood resulted in the Aggies upsetting the powerhouse Tigers at home by a score of 83-72. It's the first time in program history that the Aggies men's basketball team has ever upset the top ranked team in the nation.

Could the presence of two A&M legends actually have impacted the basketball team's historic performance on Tuesday? It's hard to say for sure. But it is fair to surmise that the presence of Mike Evans, a Super Bowl champion, and Johnny Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner, likely provided — at the very least — an extra jolt of energy for the players and fans in the arena.

