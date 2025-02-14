Two ESPN analysts see Buccaneers taking step back in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of improvements to make on their roster and a few free agents to retain before they head out for their 2025 campaign. The team won 10 wins in 2024, and it's looking to improve that total in 2025 — but could they take a step back instead?
ESPN recently released a new article asking 13 of its analysts numerous NFL questions heading into 2025, and one of those questions involved which team the analysts expect to take a step back next season. NFL analyst Kalyn Kahler and fantasy football writer both picked the Buccaneers to take a step back next season.
Kahler had concerns over how strong the NFC South is becoming:
"Carolina could be building something with Bryce Young, and Michael Penix Jr. is ready to boost the Falcons, so competition in the NFC South will take a step up this season. Will Baker Mayfield have the same success with Josh Grizzard as his third offensive coordinator in Tampa?"
Meanwhile, Moody wondered if Baker Mayfield could have another strong season in 2025:
"The NFC South won't be as easy for the Buccaneers in 2025 like it was in 2024. Mayfield will have another new offensive coordinator, and hitting on three straight OC hires is rare."
One thing both of them mentioned is the possibility that a third offensive coordinator could cause trouble for the Bucs in 2025. Josh Grizzard is a new offensive coordinator, this much is true, but he aims to bring a continuity to the Buccaneers that should ensure the offense remains similar heading into 2025 — and easy to pick up. It may perhaps be wishful thinking to believe that the Bucs can be a top five offense in the NFL again, but it could still end up firing with Grizzard at the helm.
Time will tell if the NFC South finally catches up to the Buccaneers and GM Jason Licht has a lot of work to do to maintain momentum in the division. But this Bucs team certainly doesn't think it will take a step back, and it looks to move plenty of steps foward this coming season.
