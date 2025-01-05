Two Games to Watch in Week 18 That Will Determine Buccaneers' Playoff Opponent
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again in the playoffs for the fifth-straight season. After defeating the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers are guaranteed to host a home playoff game during the Wild Card Round this weekend.
Who they will play and what seed they will be remains to be seen, however. If you're wondering just who the Buccaneers can play, you'll want to tune in to these two games tonight — here's which ones you should be keeping up on and what they both mean for Tampa Bay's upcoming playoff showdown:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m.)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the No. 3 seed in the NFC if the Seattle Seahawks can knock off the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium at 4:25. The Rams aren't playing their starters in this matchup, so that outcome is likely. Should it happen, the Buccaneers will play the Washington Commanders — they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, forcing the Green Bay Packers to be the No. 7 seed.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:25 p.m.)
If the Rams emerge victorious against the Seahawks, the Buccaneers are locked in to the No. 4 seed. They'll play the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, so that means that they'll play the loser of Sunday Night Football's game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs have beaten the Lions this year, but have not played the Vikings.
