Underrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender cracks new ESPN top 10 list
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and have made their presence felt at the top of rankings throughout the offseason by numerous publications.
Heralded as one of the most underrated players in the NFL right now, linebacker Lavonte David has done nothing but produce since he came into the league. The 35-year-old has been year-to-year with the Bucs over the last three seasons, re-upping with the team this offseason on a one-year, $9 million deal. Despite his age, David has sustained a high level of play, racking up 122 tackles with 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2024.
David's stellar play at age 34 wasn't common. Linebackers play one of the most physically demanding positions in the NFL, and their play usually tapers off once they reach their early 30s. However, that hasn't been the case for David, who remains one of the best linebackers in football even at his older age. That much was confirmed when polled scouts, coaches and executives ranked David in the top 10 in Jeremy Fowler's annual positional rankings for ESPN. The Bucs linebacker and potential future Hall of Famer landed at No. 7 on the list after receiving an honorable mention last year.
"Been durable, has great instincts, and his physical tools haven't eroded much with age. Freak of nature," a high-ranking AFC personnel man said.
While David has lost some of his speed, he makes up for it with his instincts and intangibles. He's a film junky and studies opponents relentlessly, looking for any sort of edge or tell that will help make plays. His incredible play recognition skills often find him making a play at or behind the line of scrimmage.
"I think he was finally healthy [last year] -- played through some issues the last few years but was freed up to make plays," an NFL offensive coach said. "He can still go at a high level. So tough."
Of course, playing behind Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey has helped David remain productive, but his work ethic and relentless pursuit of greatness has contributed to a storied career. It's unsure if this is the last ride for David or if he'll continue to have the itch to play again after this season, but one thing is for certain — David has cemented himself as one of the game's greats and is still producing at a high level into the twilight of his career..
