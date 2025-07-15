Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal big news about new white throwback uniforms
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an expected, but anticipated, announcement on Tuesday, revealing the team's new white variant of its famed creamsicle uniforms.
The Bucs have worn the standard orange creamsicle uniforms for the past two years, but in honor of the team's 50th Anniversary, Tampa Bay unveiled a white away version based on the 1976 color scheme — a white jersey, white pants and orange numbers as opposed to the red numbers the team would adopt a bit later.
That being said, if you're looking for a jersey, you may want to grab it quickly. FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman spoke to Buccaneers Chief Marketing Officer James Ruth at the team store's unveiling at Raymond James Stadium, and Ruth made a pretty big revelation about these throwbacks — the team only plans to wear them for this year.
"To be able to hold back on these until our 50th season, to have it be a one-year-only jersey, feels really special," Ruth said. "So we're so excited to be able to celebrate the last 50 seasons of the Buccaneers, and using this jersey is a unique opportunity to do that."
While it would be a shame to relegate these jerseys to just one season, the reasoning makes sense. The Bucs want to celebrate their 50th Anniversary with something special, and keeping these uniforms exclusive to the year is a way to do that.
The Bucs will wear their new white throwbacks at home in Week 3 against the New York Jets. The team will then break out their orange creamsicle uniforms in Week 15 when they play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named among worst hires this century
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka entering rookie season without expectations
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says rookie WR can play right away on Day 1
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back projected for Olympic flag football team