Buccaneers nominate star defender for NFL league-wide award

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some well deserved positive news this week as the NFL announced its nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Every team submits one player who best represents integrity, fairness and respect for the game, and the Buccaneers' choice should surprise absolutely no one.

Lavonte David, one of the franchise’s most respected leaders, has been selected to represent Tampa on this year’s ballot.

Lavonte David is the Bucs’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. QB Teddy Bridgewater won the league honor in 2020. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 26, 2025

Buccaneers nominate Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has built a career defined not just by elite play, but by professionalism and character. Year after year, David continues to set the standard for how a veteran leader should carry himself. That leadership and respect across the league earned him Tampa Bay’s nomination for the award, an honor created to highlight players who embody the best of the NFL’s values. A panel of former NFL greats will soon narrow the list down to eight finalists.

David’s career résumé makes him a model choice. He has been a captain, a franchise cornerstone and a respected voice in the locker room for more than a decade. He has consistently represented Tampa Bay with class through winning seasons, losing seasons and everything in between. Coaches praise his preparation and football IQ, while players across the league often mention him as someone they look up to.

What David represents

David’s nomination also fits the broader message of what the NFL wants this award to stand for. Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, explained the significance of these nominees.

“Sportsmanship is at the very core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport. These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition.”

Beyond Tampa Bay, David has made lasting contributions to the league. He has been a standout linebacker since entering the NFL in 2012, earning All Pro honors, a Pro Bowl selection and recognition as one of the most complete linebackers of his era. He is widely respected for his film study habits, community involvement and ability to mentor younger players around the league. He is an example of what leadership looks like.

Inside the Buccaneers facility, David’s impact is everywhere. His silhouette hangs in the team’s Draft Room with the message “I Am That Man,” symbolizing the type of player the organization aims to build around. His daily habits, work ethic and humble approach reflect the exact standards this award is meant to recognize.

Whether David becomes a finalist or not, his nomination tells the story that the Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL already know. He is one of the league’s most respected players and continues to set an example for everyone who steps onto the field.

