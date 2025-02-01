Starting Buccaneers wide receiver reveals thoughts on Josh Grizzard being named OC
Tampa Bay enjoyed a fantastic season in 2024 despite being knocked out of the playoffs relatively early after getting beat by the Commanders in the Wild Card round. It was a shocking upset, but with the season now complete, the Buccaneers have turned their attention to the offseason and what is ahead for 2025.
Things got off to a hot start as former offensive coordinator Liam Coen spurned the Bucs to return as their OC on a contract that would have made him the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history in favor of the head coaching job for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coen's departure from the franchise came just one year after he became the team's offensive coordinator, leaving Tampa Bay scurrying to find his replacement.
Over the past few weeks, the brass in Tampa Bay did their due diligence through the interview process, focusing on young, innovative minds to help curb the transition from Coen. A few Rams staffers and a couple from the Vikings and Chargers also interviewed, but the Buccaneers decided to stay in-house and promote this season's pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to the open role.
Following the official announcement, many chimed in to express their thoughts on the hire, and that included starting Bucs wide receiver Jalen McMillan who took to his Instagram with "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH LFG" showing how excited he is that Grizzard landed the job.
McMillan, a third-round draft pick out of Washington this past April, had an up-and-down season when it came to production in his rookie season but eventually found his footing in the back half, scoring seven touchdowns over the team's final five regular season games. On the season, McMillan compiled 37 catches for 461 yards and eight scores.
Grizzard, alongside Coen, helped lead the Buccaneers' offense to a top-five unit in the NFL this past season and was instrumental in elevating the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Grizzard also was Coen's third-down guy, an area where the Buccaneers led the league. Grizzard has risen through NFL coaching ranks fairly quickly after spending seven years with the Miami Dolphins before landing in Tampa Bay and now will get the chance to prove that he is one of those offensive coordinators who bring firepower and innovation to the game.
