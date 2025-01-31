Ex-Buccaneers Tom Brady, Derrick Brooks named to all-time Super Bowl roster
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently took on the ambitious task of creating an all-time 53-man Super Bowl roster.
The criteria used for the exercise took into account things like Super Bowl MVPs, multiple Super Bowl appearances, and how the player's individual performance contributed to his team's success, among other things.
With 58 Super Bowls having been played over the course of history, this is no easy task.
For the 2-time Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple former players made the starting roster.
The first one is no surprise, as Tom Brady was understandably chosen as the starter for this hypothetical team. With seven Lombardi Trophies and five Super Bowl MVPs on his resume, Brady's inclusion on the list was a no-brainer.
"Brady currently holds the Super Bowl single-game passing record (505 yards), which occurred in his third and final Super Bowl loss. Brady's greatest Super Bowl moment may have been his first one when he led the Patriots past the heavily favored Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI."
Brady's teammate and friend with both the Bucs and Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, also made the team.
"Rob Gronkowski caught 21 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in his two Super Bowl wins in New England. He caught two touchdown passes from Brady in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV."
The third Buccaneer to be named to the team was Derrick Brooks but he was not named a starter. Although the article states "Mike Singletary and Derrick Brooks presided over legendary defenses", Brooks' single Super Bowl appearance wasn't enough to put him over Ray Lewis or Jack Lambert.
