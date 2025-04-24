When will the Buccaneers make their first-round pick?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for the NFL Draft tonight and fans will be excited to see who they select.
The Bucs have the 19th overall pick, and fans eager to hear who the team selects may want to clear their schedules for later in the evening. The Buccaneers, barring any trades up or down, will be making their first-round pick in the middle of the draft. NFL Insider Greg Auman revealed the time last year of the pick and what fans should expect — somewhere around 10:30 p.m.
"Good question! The 19th pick last year was at 10:21 p.m., so that should be roughly when the Bucs announce their pick if they stay put Thursday night …"
Tampa Bay enters the draft with a few key needs, including help along the edge, linebacker depth and secondary. Whether the team stays at No. 19 or moves around the board remains to be seen.
The NFL is known to have a few surprises here and there, but teams have been surprisingly quiet. According to ESPN's Evan Kaplan, 2025 is the first draft in the common era where every team held its first-round pick at the start of the league year, meaning there were no trades involving first-round picks.
If general manager Jason Licht stands pat, fans should expect the action to heat up around the late-evening mark.
With anticipation building and storylines unfolding across the league, all eyes in Tampa Bay will be on that 10:21 p.m. window to see who the next potential star will be suiting up in red and pewter.
