Which players will make the Buccaneers final 53-man roster?
Tampa, FL -- That's a wrap on Buccaneers training camp with one preseason game left to go until rosters need to be trimmed from 90 to 53.
The Bucs did an excellent job of creating competition across the roster this summer. Depth battles are heating up as the Bucs enter their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. With about 80% of the roster locked in and the starters resting, Saturday will be the final chance to put forward a good impression that can either land you a spot on the active roster, practice squad or with another team after cut downs.
The Buccaneers are sure to tinker with the roster and make waiver claims, especially at positions such as tackle, edge rusher, and safety. As such, this likely won't be the final roster before Week 1, but should serve as a base of what could happen come August 26. At the end of the day, only 53 players can make the roster — here's my post-camp predictions.
* Denotes practice squad
** On 53-man roster but injured and will miss the start of the season
*** International player exemption/ practice squad
Quarterbacks - 2
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Trask
Cut:
Teddy Bridgewater*
Connor Bazelak
Summary: Mayfield enters the season with a lot of buzz around him. He's been named a top 10 quarterback in the league by various national publications and has favorable odds to win MVP. He's on his third straight coordinator in three years, but much of the offense will remain the same both in personnel and in scheme. He is poised for another big season as he tries to lead the Bucs to a fifth straight NFC South divisional title and more.
Trask beats out Bridgewater, whom the Bucs are really fond of and want to keep around, for the backup job behind Mayfield. It's closer than you think, and Bridewater likely comes back on the practice squad. Bazelak was never anything much more than a camp body and benefited from extended snaps in the spring. With Bridgewater on the practice squad, he can still be the mentor and voice in the quarterback room the Bucs are looking for while also keeping his options open to leave for a starting job if one comes up during the season.
Running Backs - 4
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams
Cut:
Owen Wright*
Summary: The Bucs roll with the trio that served them well in the regular season last year. Bucky Irving broke out as a fourth-round rookie, gashing teams with his elusive tackle-breaking ability on his way to over 1,000 yards rushing. He'll be given the keys to the kingdom this season as the career-cut starter with high expectations. White will slide into a more complementary role, but he's still dangerous as a runner himself. As a pass-catching back, few rival his ability in the league, and he may just be the best pass-protecting running back in the NFL.
Sean Tucker's opportunities have been few and far between, but he's made the most of them. After exploding in Week 6 to the tune of 192 yards from scrimmage, he seldom saw the field, only getting 17 snaps over the next five weeks. The coaching staff has said all the right things about getting him more involved this season, which will only keep everyone else fresh. Williams has impressed with his speed and elusiveness and might have a shot at cracking the roster if the Bucs elect to keep four backs. If he does, Wright could slide onto the practice squad.
Wide Receivers - 6
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin**
Emeka Egbuka
Sterling Shepard
Tez Johnson
Ryan Miller
Trey Palmer
Cut:
Rakim Jarrett
Kam Johnson
Dennis Houston*
Garrett Greene*
Jacob Harris*
IR:
Jalen McMillan
Summary: The Buccaneers have quietly developed one of the deepest wide-out rooms in the league. Evans is in mid-season form coming out of training camp, and first-rounder Emeka Egbuka has looked like a seasoned vet out there. The Bucs got great news concerning Godwin heading into the last week of camp, with him set to come off the PUP list and potentially be ready to make a return before Week 5. However, the neck injury McMillan suffered in their preseason win over the Steelers proved to be more severe than they thought, and he will reportedly be out beyond the team's Week 9 bye.
Last year, the Bucs rolled into the regular season with just five receivers on the active roster and with Godwin sidelined for the start of the season will technically do the same this year. Shepard likely slides into the wide receiver three slot and while the Bucs could cut him and put him on the practice squad to avoid guaranteeing his salary for the season - any player on the roster Week 1 has their salary guaranteed for the season - but he's only making $1.5 million this year on a veteran salary benefit, so it doesn't make much sense to do so.
Miller has earned a spot on this team with his play on offense and special teams as has rookie Tez Johnson. While Palmer, who's been banged up most of camp, is the beneficiary of injuries that lands him the last spot. Greene, Houston, and Harris have all shown enough to warrant spots on the practice squad for continued development.
Tight Ends - 4
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft
Cut:
Tanner Taula*
Summary: Status quo for the Bucs' tight end room. Otton leads the bunch and is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The former third-rounder has developed into a complete tight end for the Buccaneers and will be asked to help out blocking with the absence of Tristan Wirfs to start the season. Durham received more playing time last year when Otton was sidelined with injuries and made several big plays. I'm expecting an expanded role for Culp in his sophomore season as he presents a matchup problem for defenses with his size and speed, and he had a good showing in camp. Kieft falls into a similar role he's played in past seasons, while Taula remains on the practice squad.
Offensive Linemen - 10
Tristan Wirfs**
Ben Bredeson
Graham Barton
Cody Mauch
Luke Goedeke
Charlie Heck
Elijah Klein
Ben Chukwuma
Sua Opeta
Michael Jordan
Cut:
Luke Haggard*
Silas Dzansi
Raiqwon O'Neil
Ben Scott*
Lorenz Metz***
Jake Majors *
Tyler McLellan
Summary: Wirfs' injury certainly threw a wrench into the Bucs' plans, but a move off the PUP list could mean an early return for the All-Pro tackle. The team has full faith in Heck, and he's performed well in limited action in the preseason and during camp. Although I'd still expect a heavy dose of Otton next to him on the line of scrimmage until Wirfs returns. Bredeson has played well in camp but it's clear he misses the extra level of protection playing next to Wirfs provides. Barton is expected to take a leap in his second year, and Cody Mauch and Luke Goedeke are pushing for Pro Bowls this season.
I originally predicted the Bucs to keep just nine offensive linemen, but with Wirfs on the active roster and not PUP, I think they'll carry 10 into the regular season. Elijah Klein is safe, as he can play all three interior spots. Chukwuma also appears to be a safe bet to make the roster as the Bucs really like what they've seen out of the raw but athletic tackle. It becomes tricky after that when balancing youth versus experience.
The Bucs feel like they are a team that can win it all, which leaves me to believe they may trend to go with more experience on the roster and youth on the practice squad. Opeta and Jordan - who can play guard and tackle - have huge opportunities to prove themselves in the Bucs' final preseason game. If they answer the call, they likely round out the unit, pushing players like Majors, Haggard, and Scott to the practice squad. I expect the Bucs to scour the waiver wire for potential help here as well, especially at tackle.
Defensive Tackles - 6
Vita Vea
Calijah Kancey
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
Elijah Rodgers
C.J. Brewer
Cut:
Adam Gotsis*
Mike Greene
Eric Banks
Nash Hutmacher
Dvon J-Thomas
NFI/Reserve:
Desmond Watson
Summary: Pretty standard for the Bucs here, as they bring back pretty much the same group from last season. The Bucs drafted Rodgers in the fifth round to replace William Gholston, and he's had a great camp. Brewer is the likely sixth defensive lineman, but has been pushed by Gotsis - who likely lands on the practice squad - for his spot on the 53-man roster. Greene's time on the Bucs has likely come to an end, and Hutmacher and J-Thomas just haven't shown enought ot stick around. Banks could find a spot on the practice squad as he's quietly had a solid camp, but it could come down to a numbers game for him. The Bucs have a plan in place for Watson, which likely involves a "red-shirt" year on the NFI list, as he works his way into shape.
Outside Linebackers - 4
Haason Reddick
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
Anthony Nelson
Cut:
Markees Watts*
Warren Peeples
Jose Ramirez
Summary: The Bucs' big offseason acquisition, Haason Reddick, is expected to bring a boost to the team's pass rush as a former double-digit sack artist and take pressure off the other defenders. Diaby stands the most to gain from his arrival, as he'll face fewer double teams this season as he looks to break out in Year 3.
The Bucs have praised Braswell for his play this camp on defense and special teams, but he needs to show more pass-rush ability as a former second-round pick. Losing Walker hurt the Bucs' depth, but Nelson is as steady as they come and will make plays when his number is called. Todd Bowles' recent comments on Ramirez, Watts, and Peeples' inability to put the mental and physical aspects of the game together consistently are damning and will likely leave the Bucs exploring the waiver wire for help. Although one or two could land on the practice squad.
Inside Linebackers- 4
Lavonte David
SirVocea Dennis
Deion Jones
Nick Jackson
Cut:
Antonio Grier Jr.
John Bullock*
NFL/Reserve:
Anthony Walker
Summary: David is the leader of the room, and there are high hopes for Dennis, who has had an excellent summer. Walker is not quite ready to return from a lower-body injury that has kept him out all camp and will likely start the season on the Non-Football Injury list. Jones has been steady as a reserve, though the surprise of camp has come from Nic Jackson. He's had an excellent showing in preseason and has forced himself onto the roster. Bullock has also impressed and likely comes back on the practice squad, potentially leaving Grier Jr. as the odd man out.
Cornerbacks - 6
Zyon McCollum
Jamel Dean
Benjamin Morrison
Jacob Parrish
Bryce Hall
Kindle Vildor
Cut:
Josh Hayes*
Tyrek Funderburk*
Roman Parodie
Jay'Vian Farr
Tre Avery
Summary: McCollum has looked great this summer and is primed for a big jump in a contract year. Dean has had his ups and downs, but has mostly been solid through training camp and will start opposite McCollum. A mid-season injury slowed Morrison's progress but doesn't look to jeporize his ability to be ready for Week 1 but he'll behind the eightball when it comes to trying to beat out Dean to start.
Parrish has been one of the most consistent players on defense and has earned the starting nickel corner job, and has shown he can also play outside. Hall and Vildor have had strong camps and add depth as well as special teams ability, and have an excellent shot at making the team. Hayes has the most tenue in the system, and Funderburk was here last season, but Farr and Parodie might have more upside at this point. The final preseason game will go a long way towards sorting out the final spots on the roster and practice squad.
Safeties - 4
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tykee Smith
Christian Izien
Kaevon Merriweather
Cut:
Shilo Sanders*
Rashad Wisdom*
Will Brooks
Summary: The Bucs safety room presents a ton of question marks. Winfield Jr., Smith, and Izien have all missed time with injuries, with the latter two currently banged up and missing time. The depth behind them isn't that great, and a lack of experience at the position looms large. However, when healthy, Winfield Jr. has looked excellent, and Smith has settled into the position nicely. Izien has proven he can step in if needed, and Merriweather has proven the same. All four projected safeties offer versatility at both safety spots, with the top three also able to play nickel. However, I wouldn't be surprised if the Bucs looked towards the waiver wire or free agency come roster cuts.
Losing J.J. Roberts for the year hurt as he was likely going to make the roster and offered excellent versatility and speed to the back end. However, that has opened the door for Wisdom and Sanders to possibly both make the practce squad. Wisdom has seen time at both safety spots and played nickel inthe Bucs win over the Steelers, while Sanders has been good on special teams but needs more polish at the safety position.
Special Teams - 3
K Chase McLaughlin
P Riley Dixon
LS Evan Deckers
Summary: McLaughlin is the best kicker in team history and is locked in as the starter. Dixon has been a breath of fresh air at punter with his booming leg and consistency, and Triner is as steady as they come at long snapper.
Practice squad - 17*
QB Teddy Bridgewater
RB Owen Wright
WR Garret Greene
WR Dennis Houston
WR Jacob Harris
TE Tanner Taula
OL Jake Majors
OL Ben Scott
OL Luke Haggard
OL Lorenz Metz***
DL Adam Gotsis
OLB Markees Watts
LB John Bullock
CB Tyrek Funderburk
CB Josh Hayes
S Rashad Wisdom
S Shilo Sanders
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
