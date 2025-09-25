Why Buccaneers' massive new lineman won't play vs. Eagles to stop tush push
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced questions before their Week 4 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, specifically about whether rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson would be elevated for the game.
Todd Bowles said in a press conference today that the Buccaneers don't plan to elevate Watson from the practice squad for their matchup on Sunday.
Fans wondered if the massive lineman could have been a secret weapon against the Eagles' infamous “tush push.” Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the decision this week, offering his perspective on one of the most controversial plays in football.
Background on the tush push
The “tush push" — Philadelphia's patented quarterback sneak variant where quarterback Jalen Hurts is pushed from behind — has become the Eagles’ calling card in short-yardage situations. Philadelphia runs it with such precision and strength that it has sparked league-wide debates about whether the play should even remain legal. Whenever Jalen Hurts lines up under center on third or fourth-and-short, most defenses know exactly what’s coming, and still can’t do much about it.
That has led to plenty of theories about how to counter it. Some Buccaneers fans thought elevating rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who tips the scales at well over 400 pounds, might be the answer to plugging the middle. But Bowles made it clear that Watson won't face the tush push this week, as extra size doesn’t necessarily mean extra success against the play.
“You can’t really practice it, so it’s a play you have to defend on game day, and even then, it’s tough to stop,” Bowles said. He added some perspective about the actual numbers, noting, “You say we stop it better than other teams, we’re talking 3%. Not 50 or 60.”
Bowles’ reasoning and Buccaneers' outlook
Bowles highlighted that even the best defenses in football can’t reliably stop Philadelphia’s signature move. The Buccaneers have had moments of being able to stop the play, but like everyone else, they can eventually be bulldozed by the Eagles’ execution. Instead of leaning on roster gimmicks, Bowles believes it comes down to timing, leverage and fundamental defensive play.
It’s also clear the coaching staff is thinking long-term. Watson has plenty of potential, but forcing lineup changes just to chase one situational play isn’t Bowles’ style. The Buccaneers are off to a strong start at 3-0, and the head coach isn’t letting one frustrating sequence overshadow what the team has built.
So, while the idea of throwing a massive rookie into the middle of the scrum might sound appealing, Bowles has a point. The “tush push” remains nearly unstoppable, and the Bucs will stick with what’s worked so far instead of trying to outguess the Eagles at their own game.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back
• The good, the bad and the ugly from Buccaneers' win over Texans
• This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence