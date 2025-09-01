Why the Buccaneers could add a veteran tight end in 2025
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for the regular season, they’re dealing with injuries to more than just one offensive starter. Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin are the names you know, but starting tight end Cade Otton is dealing with a leg injury that’s leaving his status for Week 1 unknown.
Otton has missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice when the team traveled to Pittsburgh, but he's been sidelined again since August 20th with an additional leg injury, according to head coach Todd Bowles.
"No, he's sore,” Bowles said when asked if Otton’s absence at practice was related to his original hamstring injury. “I mean, he's got another leg injury in addition to that, so he'll be out a little bit."
Bowles wouldn’t define what “a little bit” meant, and when asked if the injury could prevent him from playing in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, he said he wouldn’t know more until next week. Not a promising prognosis from the Bucs head coach.
If Otton were to miss time, the Buccaneers will rely on third-year vet Payne Durham to fill the void. It won’t be his first experience stepping up into a larger role, as he had to do the same last year when Otton missed the final three games due to a knee injury. Durham went on to record nine receptions, five of which went for first downs, for 81 yards and his first career touchdowns. He’s improved as a blocker and made his presence felt as a redzone threat.
Second-year tight end Devin Culp would also likely see his snaps increase. Culp has had an excellent off-season starting in spring football and carrying through into training camp. The Buccaneers didn’t feature their tight ends much in their three preseason games, but Culp showed the kind of weapon he can be in the passing game despite an untimely fumble. New Bucs offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is expected to use Culp as a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses. His size and speed require a safety in coverage, opening up 1-on-1’s for other options in the passing game.
Ko Kieft’s role wouldn’t shift much as a special team’s ace and primary blocking tight ends in short-yardage situations and heavy packages. Beyond that, the Bucs also have Tanner Taula. The third-year tight end has spent all three of his seasons on the practice squad and has yet to see an NFL snap outside of the preseason.
The Bucs have liked what Taula has brought to the team on the practice squad, but what if Otton were to be sidelined for a few weeks? A veteran option there instead of an untested player may be a safer route to take. Luckily for the Bucs, there are still plenty of solid options available in free agency.
Gerald Everett
Everett’s experience in Los Angeles in a Rams offense that has some similar tendencies makes him an intriguing addition. As such, it likely wouldn’t take long to get him up to speed on the playbook. He’s been primarily a receiving tight end but has been an effective blocker as well. Everett’s been unsigned all summer after playing for the Bears last season. He’s coming off a career worst 8 receptions for 36 yards, but has 292 receptions for 2,869 yards and 19 touchdowns during his
eight-year career. He wouldn’t cost more than the veteran minimum to add to the active roster — that is, if he wouldn’t take a spot on a practice squad.
Jordan Akins
Akins has been a serviceable, multi-faceted tight end as a blocker and receiver over his career. He spent last year with the Browns and posted 40 receptions for 390 yards and two touchdowns. He posted a career-best 76.5 pass blocking grade, per PFF, and with Wirfs out for the first few weeks, that’s where the Bucs could use the most help. A practice squad spot with the promise of elevation should get the job done.
Harrison Bryant
A familiar face for Baker Mayfield, Bryant spent his first four years in Cleveland. He found the most success in his first two seasons with Mayfield as his quarterback. The pair found good chemistry together with a combined 25 receptions for 671 yards and six scores. He is coming off a down year and 9 receptions for 86 yards in 2024. He had his best game as a pass blocker against the Bucs last season, and after being traded from Philadelphia to Houston, he still hasn’t found a home after roster cuts.
There are other options on the market as well, such as Pharaoh Brown, Geoff Swaim and Hayden Hurst. Tampa Bay could also poach players like Nick Vannett, Jack Stoll or Josh Whyle off of someone’s practice squad but in doing so they would need to roster them for a minimum of three weeks. If they were to make that move, it would mean Otton’s injury is more serious than was once thought. We’ll know more when the Buccaneers report to practice on Monday. But until then, there are plenty of options available if the Bucs are looking.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection