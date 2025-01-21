Will the Buccaneers Get a Compensatory Draft Pick in 2025?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, owning their picks from Rounds 1-5 and then Round 7. But could they get more?
Every year, NFL teams are awarded compensatory draft picks for the free agents they lose against the ones they gain — if a team loses more than they gain, they'll get a comp pick. The formula that calculates what the value of a free agent, known as a compensatory free agent (CFA), is calculated by things like average per year of a contract signed, snap percentage, postseason honors and so on.
Every year, Over the Cap estimates which teams will receive compensatory picks and which teams won't. Last year, the Buccaneers earned a sixth-round compensatory pick due to the loss of safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches against the additions of DT Greg Gaines and quarterback Baker Mayfield — this year, however, OTC projects that Tampa Bay won't get anything.
Tampa Bay lost one player considered a CFA in linebacker Devin White, but White was cut from the Eagles at the beginning of the season and only joined with the Houston Texans later in the year. OTC estimates that he would be a seventh-round comp pick, but the Bucs brought in two CFA's in safety Jordan Whitehead and tackle Ben Bredeson. With Bredeson projected as a 7th and Whitehead as a 6th, the Bucs wouldn't receive a comp pick under this projection.
Should that projection hold, Tampa Bay will need to use the draft picks they have — and they're down one after giving a sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions with cornerback Carlton Davis.
