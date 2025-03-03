Bucccaneers HC Todd Bowles gives interesting take on Eagles' tush push
The NFL is constantly evolving, whether it is from a player perspective how the game is called, or even how coaches utilize their players when scheming up plays.
One of those aspects of the game that has evolved is the quarterback sneak that has now become popular with the Philadelphia Eagles, as they line their quarterback under center and then have two backs lined up behind him to push while the offensive line appears to go low, knocking down defenders for the QB to pick up short yardage.
The Eagles have become so good at the 'tush push', as it has been named, that teams around the NFL are vying for it to be placed on the banned play list by the league. Most teams around the NFL have struggled to stop the tush push for years now since Nick Sirianni became the Eagles' head coach. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the lone standout team that has at least stopped it more than once.
With the play coming under heat as of late, it will be interesting to see what the end result is. In the meantime, players and coaches around the league have given their thoughts on the play, but as for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles, he doesn't have an issue with it — despite the obvious advantage that it gives to that team.
READ MORE: Jason Licht says 'time heals' after Liam Coen left Bucs for Jaguars
"The safety of it's always going to be a question because it's a rugby style of play, but I have nothing against it. You found guys that are being creative, and found the niche and how to gain an edge in this league, and that is what we as coaches try and do on a daily basis," Bowles said on Pro Football Talk from the NFL Scouting Combine. "So now it's up to defensive coaches to try and gain an edge to try and stop it, so that's the challenge of it every time somebody brings something new, whether it's offense or defense, so I'm all for it that way. Again, nobody's been seriously hurt at this time but you got to figure out how to stop it if you're going to stop it."
Creating an advantage for your team is the ultimate goal of coaches, whether head coaches or coordinators, and it is easy to see why Bowles would take this route as his team and defense have had the most success against it. While it may seem like the play is safe, as no major injuries have occurred from it, we have heard former Eagles' center Jason Kelce speak on the impacts that he suffers at the bottom of the pile, which could lead to long-term effects later down the line.
The Eagles will continue to use the play until teams can either stop it or the NFL steps in and disallows it from being used in certain situations or altogether. At this point, however, it seems as if the play is going to stick, and teams will have to adjust and figure out a way to stop it or the Eagles will continue to rack up Jalen Hurts' rushing touchdown totals for the foreseeable future.
READ MORE: Buccaneers take Chris Godwin’s replacement in first round mock draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers pursuing former NFL defensive player of the year
• Todd Bowles throws out first pitch for Tampa Bay rival New York Yankees
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles opens up on Liam Coen's departure to Jaguars
• Buccaneers star Chris Godwin linked to playoff rival in free agency