Should the Buccaneers pursue Super Bowl-Champion Eagles DB Darius Slay?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a cornerback. And as it turns out, one of the best cornerbacks on the market has just become available.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has been phenomenal for the Eagles, netting three Pro Bowl appearances with the team since joining them in 2020. He also won a ring with them in 2024, besting the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to become a Super Bowl champion for the first time. And now, at 34 years of age, he'll hit the open market as the Eagles look to free up some cap space.
Slay likely doesn't have too many more years in him — maybe just one — but he's still valuable. He ended 2024 with 13 passes defended, a forced fumble and 49 combined tackles. So should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in need of defensive backs to bolster their secondary, sign Darius Slay?
Should the Buccaneers go after Darius Slay?
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can make a pitch to Darius Slay, they should try it. Slay isn't quite what he once was, but he still boasts a 68.9 coverage grade, per PFF, and can still contribute. He'd likely be cheap for his age, and it would be the type of upside signing that Jason Licht really likes in free agency.
The Bucs would likely have a problem doing so, though. Slay will likely have precious few years left in the NFL if he doesn't retire after 2025, and he'll most likely spend them somewhere familiar. Our best guess would be that he either stays with the Eagles on a smaller contract or he returns to the team that drafted him in the Detroit Lions, who could also use secondary help. Slay may not want to entirely start over in what could be his last NFL season, so that option may be out of the cards.
Darius Slay can still contribute on defense, and if he's even somewhat willing to come to Tampa Bay, the Bucs should absolutely try to make an offer that works for both sides. But it's looking like that won't be the case on Slay's end.
