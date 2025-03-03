Buccaneers make strong statement regarding Mike Evans-Davante Adams debate
The 2014 NFL wide receiver draft class was thought of as one of the deepest and most talented in memory. With the likes of Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Brandin Cooks, Kelvin Benjamin, Jarvis Landry and Davante Adams, it is easy to see why the class was viewed as special.
However, only a handful of these guys ended up panning out based on their evaluations coming out of college, with two of them — Mike Evans and Davante Adams — standing out amongst the rest.
While many of the others have had decent careers, Adams and Evans have stood out due to not only their numbers, but also the longevity and consistency of being tops at their position for the past 11 seasons.
Both Adams and Evans are great in their regards, but Evans has the edge in almost every statistical category of the two including games played (168 to Adams' 164), reception yards (12,684 to Adams' 11,756), reception touchdowns (105 to Adams' 103), and, let's not forget the most coveted statistic of all, Super Bowl rings (1 to Adams' 0). With Evans tying Jerry Rice for the most consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, the Buccaneers made sure to let the world know who "the best one" is from the 2014 wide receiver class.
READ MORE: Buccaneers could bring back offensive Super Bowl champion
Evans is enjoying chasing history and another Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, and is seemingly set to retire as a Buccaneer while Adams will potentially be looking at his fourth team in his career as the New York Jets look for a trade partner. If the Jets are unable to find a willing participant to take on Adams and his contract, he likely will be released, making him a free agent along with his close friend Aaron Rodgers.
READ MORE: Should the Buccaneers pursue Super Bowl-Champion Eagles DB Darius Slay?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucccaneers HC Todd Bowles gives interesting take on Eagles' tush push
• Jason Licht says 'time heals' after Liam Coen left Bucs for Jaguars
• Buccaneers take Chris Godwin’s replacement in first round mock draft
• Buccaneers pursuing former NFL defensive player of the year