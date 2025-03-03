Jason Licht says 'time heals' after Liam Coen left Bucs for Jaguars
There was a ton of drama surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former offensive coordinator Liam Coen not too long ago. The Bucs reportedly offered Coen a contract that would have made him the highest paid coordinator in the league, but then the Jacksonville Jaguars stepped in and drew Coen away from the Buccaneers to become their next head coach.
The circumstances around the events that unfolded were a bit hazy, but ultimately Coen was on his way to Duval while the Bucs hired from within promoting former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator.
While the hoopla that occurred is now over, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht spoke with Pro Football Talk at the NFL Scouting Combine this week about the situation that led to Coen jetting off to become the head coach of the Jags.
"You know, it's in the past. Time heals. Happy for him. He is a great coach, he did tremendous things for us, he's got a great offensive mind, a great leader. I'm excited for him and his family," quipped Licht. "We learned a lot from him, he helped put a great staff together that we kept because we wanted to keep it going. We wanted stability, some continuity, and the players were very excited about that. We learned a lot from Liam and hopefully we can keep it rolling, we have confidence that we will."
There might not be any love lost between Licht, the Buccaneers, and Coen, but it likely stung at the time as the franchise likely thought they had nailed down Coen for at least another season. Despite how everything unfolded, it appears that both sides are ready to move on from the ordeal as Coen focuses on his new squad while the Bucs were able to retain Josh Grizzard who will be able to bring his expertise to the offense while keeping much of the continuity that was built during Coen's lone season in Tampa Bay.
The Bucs will be bringing much of the same offensive pieces they had last season with the biggest question mark being what will happen with veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin as he is set to enter free agency after suffering his second serious injury of his career. Tampa Bay is sitting in a nice place and it will be up to the staff and Grizzard to make the right decisions for them to remain one of the elite offenses in the league.
