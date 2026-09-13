2 Offensive Players Will Miss Buccaneers Season Opener vs. Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally set to kick off the 2026 season on Sunday with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Naturally, the Buccaneers would like to have as many weapons as possible to go up against the Bengals, but that isn't usually how it happens in the NFL. The team was dealing with a few injuries over the week that made some players doubtful, and now that the inactives list has been released by the team, we know exactly who is and isn't playing.

Here's what Tampa Bay's inactives list looks like for Week 1:

Sean Tucker, Jalen McMillan Inactive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay's inactives list for Sunday includes running back Sean Tucker, wide receiver Jalen McMillan, offensive tackle Justin Skule, cornerback Ayden Garnes, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart, DL Elijah Simmons and guard Billy Schrauth.

Inactives for Week 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/BCDcpiBboM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 13, 2026

As expected, both Tucker and McMillan are inactive for Sunday.

Tucker has been rehabilitating a hamstring injury, and while we was a limited participant in practice from Thursday to Friday, the team has decided to rest him. Likewise, McMillan has been dealing with a knee injury that started during training camp, and while he was a limited participant the whole week, the team is also taking it easy with him.

The Bucs elevated practice squad running back Josh Williams on Saturday in order to serve as the team's third running back in Tucker's absence. No wideout was elevated in place of McMillan. but wide receivers Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst are both available to take reps in his place as needed on the roster already.

Offensive tackle Justin Skule, also listed as doubtful on the injury report, is inactive due to injury as well. Three of the other inactives — undrafted free agent Garnes and fifth-round picks Schrauth and Capehart — are rookies, while the last inactive, Simmons, was with the Bucs last year after being signed off the Cardinals' practice squad.

The Buccaneers face off against the Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday on the road in an effort to start the season off with a win. The Bucs haven't lost a Week 1 game under head coach Todd Bowles since he took over the position in 2022.

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