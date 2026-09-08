There's Concern Buccaneers Could Be Without RB Against Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, and when they do, they'll want to have all the firepower they can muster to try to start the season off with a win.

The Bucs don't officially give their first injury report until Wednesday, when they're required to disclose injuries. But during a media session on Monday, head coach Todd Bowles already confirmed that one Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back will be a game-time decision.

Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker Already a 'Game Time Decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) hands off to running back Sean Tucker (44) against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles revealed that Tucker, dealing with an undisclosed injury, is a 'game-time decision' for Week 1 against the Bengals.

“He’s still rehabbing,” Bowles said about Tucker's injury. “He’ll be a game-time decision right now.”

Although Bowles doesn't have to disclose what Tucker's injury is until tomorrow, it's interesting that he'd already consider Tucker a game-time decision. Tucker is set to serve as the Bucs' RB3, and if he were unavailable for Week 1, the Bucs would have to reshuffle the running back room.

Last year, Tucker scored eight touchdowns as the team's primary goal-line back. It's unknown if new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson plans on playing him that way in 2026, but if he did, it would leave the Bucs without the option once they get inside the five.

If Tucker is unable to go, the team would likely elevate running back Josh Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. Williams competed with Tucker for the RB3 spot in preseason, and while he fits a different archetype than Tucker does, he's still shown some flashes throughout his tenure in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jake Browning (5) hands off to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Josh Williams (18) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of who serves as RB3, running backs Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell will rotate as the team's RB1 and RB2, and both are healthy and ready to play against the Bengals. Irving is returning from an injury-riddled 2025, while Gainwell comes to Tampa Bay after a strong season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

The Bucs will face the Bengals on Sept. 13 on the road. It will be interesting to see whether or not they do it without Tucker available.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.