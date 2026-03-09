Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Statements On Mike Evans Leaving for 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released statements on the loss of Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers. Evans signed with San Fran on a three-year deal paying up to 60.3 million dollars. It's never easy to say goodbye to franchise players, but there are times when they decide to leave. Tom Brady left the Patriots, Warren Sapp left the Buccaneers, John Lynch left the Buccaneers and so on — and now, it's Evans' turn.

However, it does not fully take away the sting that is left not just in the fanbase, but in the organization as well. It's obvious how important Mike Evans was to the organization and fanbase that he has served for the past 12 years. Evans will always have a place as one of the top Bucs in franchise history, and that is never going to change.

Based on the statements that were made by the top decision makers in the Buccaneers franchise, they also agree on the level of impact Evans made throughout his career in Tampa Bay, the pain of what this loss is and how one day we will all be able to look back and celebrate the greatness of what Evans was to the Buccaneers.

A statement from the head coach

The first statement comes from Head Coach Todd Bowles, who called Mike Evans a "true competitor" and said that while it is hard to see him leave, he respects Evans decision to do so. Bowles called Evans for having a "Hall of Fame career" to this point and wishes him well in his future endeavors with the 49ers.

He provided all of us with special moments on and off the field that we won't soon forget. pic.twitter.com/6Nr0i6BniH — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 9, 2026

A statement From the owners

Secondly, there is the Glazer family, who wrote that while they are also sad to see Evans go, they are excited to see what Evans can accomplish in this new chapter of his career and will be excited to celebrate his Hall of Fame career when he returns to retire with Tampa Bay once his career is done.

When the time comes, we look forward to celebrating Mike's eventual Hall of Fame career. pic.twitter.com/ZfaDqVqGAT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 9, 2026

A Statement from the general manager

Finally, the team released a statement from Jason Licht, the GM who drafted Mike Evans and wanted to keep him in Tampa Bay so desperately. Evans was the first-ever player Licht drafted to begin his tenure as general manager of the Buccaneers, and it is arguably the best move he's ever made besides signing Tom Brady in free agency. Licht is proud of how Evans grew and developed from the moment he walked in the door at 20 years old to the man he has now become today.

An immediate and lasting impact on our franchise. pic.twitter.com/DkFA38jqF3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 9, 2026

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.